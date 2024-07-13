Football | Rumba: The favorite band commented on the Gnistan fire: “We’re thinking about what can be done”

Football|Päkä of the band Gasellit says the fire in the Mustapekka arena is a huge loss for the community.

In Oulunkylä The Mustapekka-arena, the home stadium of the Gnistan team, was badly destroyed in a fire the night before Saturday.

The main grandstand was burnt to the point of being unusable, the field was damaged and the dressing rooms and service facilities of the representative teams were destroyed.

“Tracksuits, jerseys, balls, maintenance kits… Everything went. We don’t have massage facilities, a weight room, nothing,” described Gnistan’s CEO Ilkka Vanala destruction.

The Mustapekka arena has been an important place for many locals. Betting league games cannot be played on the field, so they will be moved elsewhere. The stadium also served as the venue for Gnistan’s Juniors. Junior activities continue with the strength of one saved field.

Through Gnistan, members of JVG and the band Gasellit have acknowledged their local love.

“Gnistan’s matches in the Veikkausliiga are perfect neighborhood events,” said VilleGalle, who grew up in Oulunkylä and once played for Gnistan In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in June.

The Gazellit group Päkä commented on the fire news on Saturday For the rumba. He was shocked by the destruction of the Mustapekka arena.

“This is a huge loss for the Oulunkylä community, and the journey back to the state before the fire seems really long.”

However, Päkä believes that difficult moments strengthen the community and we move forward with an even stronger spirit of togetherness. Päka also does not reject the idea of, for example, a support concert.

“Yes, we are thinking about what can be done for the club and the whole community. Something will almost certainly happen,” Päkä told Rumba.

The accident experienced by Gnistan has mobilized the football community and many football clubs have offered their help.

Fan products have also been asked in the spirit of support, but they are also from Gnistan message service in X according to published information, burned.