Football | “Rude and contemptuous behavior” – direct speech from the captain of FC Honga about the owner of the club

FC Honga’s team, which played in the Veikkausliiga, heard through an intermediary that the owner of the team’s background company decided to file for bankruptcy.

FC Hongan captained the league team Henry Aalto is heartbroken and angry about how the owner of the league team’s parent company Färid Ainetdin has treated players.

The players found out through intermediaries that the background company Esport Honka oy has filed for bankruptcy on Thursday.

“Nothing has been communicated to us at any point. Contact persons between FC Honga and Esport have been silenced. He has been promoted to media officer Kurt Moller, which has nothing to do with us. He told us about the bankruptcy today. The material he prepared was in Finnish, and he spoke very poor English.”

According to Aalto, it was shocking that Färid Ainetdin, the main owner of Esport Honka oy and Esport companies, had told a fan about the team’s affairs on the phone on Wednesday.

“Ainetdin had told a random fan about us on the phone and today to Länsiväylä newspaper. I heard the content of the call. He had said he had money, but he doesn’t want to pay anymore.”

In an interview with Länsiväylä, Ainetdin compared his situation to the main owner of Kuopio Palloseura Ari to Lahtiwho has told about his club’s savings measures.

“Lahti pays the salaries and Ainetdin doesn’t, so it’s not the same situation. This is absurd. Ainetdin has said that marketing cannot be done without a stadium, but Esport Honka oy has not done any marketing or sought partners.”

“We’ve been saying for years, Hire someone to do these things.”

The wave think that Esport Honka oy should have a special audit.

“No one knows where our money has gone. Möller said that he is only a spokesperson and could not answer our questions. No one knows where the player sales money has gone. We sold players for over a million euros in the winter, and we have received money from UEFA.”

The Regional Administrative Agency can order a special audit of the limited liability company based on the application, if the agency considers that there are compelling reasons for the audit.

“During the summer and autumn, we have made player contracts, and now suddenly there is no money. Esport’s employees have received their salaries, but we haven’t.”

Aalto says that he insisted for many days that Clésio Bauquen the family is flown home. The player is in his home country on national team assignment, but the family is stuck in Finland without money.

“They don’t have money because they haven’t been paid. Secondly, the family had a close relative’s funeral two weeks ago, which took a lot of money. Esport doesn’t do anything about it.”

“Ainetdin doesn’t answer us, but she talks to a fan on the phone. He dares to say that he has money, but he does not want to pay. That is rude and contemptuous behavior.”

Wave says his relationship with Esport is dead.

“At the meeting, Kurt Möller admitted that all things go through Ainetdin. Everything comes back to him. Möller was just a mannequin there.”

“This is all the arbitrary action of one man. He has lost millions with his own bad business and feels it is his right to act inhumanely towards us.”