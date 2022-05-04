Roy Hodgson, who coached the owls fifteen years ago, is leaving aside from the top.

Roy Hodgson, 74, announced on Wednesday that he will not be Watford’s next season coach. At the same time, he said he has no plans to coach football in the English Premier League anymore. Hodgson’s comments were reported in several media outlets in Britain.

Watford will meet guests at the Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Hodgson crew will be eliminated from the Premier League if the team does not win the Palace.

Hodgson’s coaching career has spanned more than 45 years. He has piloted several top clubs, including the English national team. Hodgson was the head coach of the Finnish men’s national team in 2006–2007.

He was named Watford head coach in January Claudio Ranierin after the kicks. On Wednesday, Hodgson received the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his football merits.