Football | Roy Hodgson, 76, left the position of head coach of Crystal Palace – due to a sudden illness

Hodgson, who also piloted the Finnish national team, decided that it is better for the London club to build its future under the leadership of a new head coach.

Football champion coach Roy Hodgson left his position as the head coach of Crystal Palace, which plays in the English Premier League, on Monday. Hodgson's successor is Austrian Oliver Glasnerwho was the head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga for the last two seasons.

Crystal Palace announced the coaching changes just a few hours before the team's important game against Everton.

Hodgson, 76, fell ill last week during team training and was taken to hospital. According to Crystal Palace, Hodgson has been released from hospital and is doing well, but the experienced coach decided to step aside as head coach.

Over the past few weeks, supporters' criticism of Hodgson has grown, as the team has been heading towards relegation in the Premier League.

“I understand that given the recent circumstances it may be prudent for the club to now plan their future. I have therefore made the decision to step aside so that the club can make their plans for a new manager as intended,” Hodgson said in the bulletin.

Hodgson started his coaching career already in 1976 in Halmstad, Sweden. The Englishman coached the Finnish national team in 2006–2007 and the English national team in 2012–2016.

Crystal Palace is one of Hodgson's longest-running clubs. He coached a total of 200 matches in his breeding club.

“This club is very special to me and has played a big role in my footballing life. I have enjoyed my time here over these six seasons, as I have been able to do what I love every day,” praised Hodgson.

Glasner, 49, piloted Frankfurt to Europa League champions in 2022 and German Cup runners-up last year. He has previously also coached Wolfsburg and the Austrian LASK Linz.

“Success has quickly followed Oliver wherever he has gone on his coaching journey. We believe that with his ambition and exciting and attacking style of play, he will get the most out of our talented and young squad,” Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said in the bulletin.