Football | Rovaniemi Palloseura’s autopsy is grim reading – this is how the losses that brought the club to ruin came about

The finances of RoPS were out of control in the years 2015–2022.

Rovaniemi Prepared by Palloseura and Lapland University of Applied Sciences statement tells in his harsh language about how the traditional club drifted towards ruin starting in 2015.

According to the report, RoPS’s finances were out of control in the years 2015–2022. The operation has lacked a clear strategy and planning.

“It is clear that the club has suffered greatly from the fact that operations have been expanded since 2015, but things have not remained under management’s control,” the report says.

According to the report, RoPS has inadequately monitored its finances. Business has been loss-making and liquidity in crisis for almost the entire analyzed period.

The bingo operation was not profitable despite the significant turnover, and finally the club was able to sell the bingo house in the summer of 2022.

“Cash flow has not been enough for current expenses and loan repayments have been neglected. “Delay interest and costs have grown into a significant expense in the final years of the period,” the report states.

RoPS sold Timo Stavitski to France in 2018. According to the report, the income received from him should have been used to pay off external debt or put aside for a bad day. Photo from 2017.

of RoPS ry During the review period, the turnover was loss-making in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021. According to the report, the club should have made corrections already in 2017.

The 2018 operating profit, 111,125 euros, was significantly affected Timo Stavitsky sales to France. RoPS netted 450,000 euros from the sale and was only able to make a profit because of that.

Without the sale of Stavitski, the result for the financial year would have been EUR 340,000 in loss.

According to the report, the substantial income received from Stavitski should have been used to pay off the external debt or put aside in case of a bad day.

External debt had exceeded the value of permanent equivalents, i.e. machinery and equipment, as well as investments and partnerships, in the financial year 2017. The amount of external debt exceeded the amount of total assets in 2021.

At that time, there was a total of 1,957,977 euros in debt and 1,656,944 euros in assets.

RoPS the preliminary investigation regarding financial ambiguities was transferred to the prosecutor in June of this year.

During the preliminary investigation, details related to the club’s salary payment and other expenses were investigated in particular. In the preliminary investigation, one person has been questioned as a suspect of a crime, as well as several other persons involved in the club’s activities in other roles.

In a recent report, it is said that the criminal suspicion that is being considered for prosecution is progressing at its own pace.

RoPS finished silver in the football Veikkausliiga during the review period in 2015 and 2018. The team was relegated from Veikkausliiga 2020 and currently plays in Kakko.

“Everyone can draw their own conclusions about whether the success was worth the financial pain it brought,” the report states.