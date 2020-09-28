Football Roope Riski banged two goals against RoPS and moved to the top of the goal exchange

17-year-old Kai Meriluoto scored his league career debut goal.

HJK – RoPS 4–0 (3–0)

HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela finally got the effects they needed when the Club beat the three-goal lead as early as the opening session on Monday night. After two draws, the club returned to the winning streak, and so it had to happen when faced with the league’s jumbo team RoPS. With a point, HJK rose to the top of the league past KuPS with two matches less played.

The divisions were so-called unfair, when HJK’s opening had seven players who played for the Finnish A national team and a couple of tough foreign reinforcements. The RoPS team consisted mainly of young people in their twenties with only the first ten matches in the league behind them.

RoPS also had to play without players on loan from HJK Kalle Katzia, Enoch Banzaa, Joonas Vahteraa and goalkeeper Matias Niemelä, whose contract did not allow play on Monday. They would have had use.

With HJK’s goal in the last four matches, he missed seven goals Hugo Keto had received a flute turn, and started the season as the number one goalkeeper Antonio Reguro returned to the club goal. There were also changes in the defense when Valtteri Moren and Daniel O’Shaughnessy were out of the assembly. Moren was gone due to the upcoming family addition. Markus Halsti was the first time it opened Miro Tenhon toppariparina. From the middle ground Lucas Lingman was gone when the warning account was full.

In order to gain attacking power, Toni Koskela had put both Roope Risk and Tim Väyrysen. Of the last four games, the Club had only won one.

Risk started scoring at the quarter as he steered from the air Nikolai Alhon focus on the finish. A rapid change of situation began Bubacar Djalon deprived the ball of a RoPS player in the midfield.

The next goal came after half an hour when Rasmus Schüller picked up a loose ball from RoPSin and fired it perfectly into the back corner.

And a couple of minutes before the break Roope Riski shot the second goal of the evening Atomu Tanakan fed from the end of the ball to the draw. The risk rose with twelve goals to the top of the paint exchange to share first place with IFK Mariehamn Albion Ademin with.

About a quarter before full time Risk had a chance to finish the hat trick, but this time RoPS ’30-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper Sammy Ndjock rejected the shot.

The hat trick was missed when he was replaced by a 17-year-old When Meriluoto. Two minutes later, Meriluoto scored his league career debut goal in his second league match. Halsti saw well the situation behind the defense line and sent Meriluoto with a long pass to the goal.

In the 82nd minute, a 19-year-old winger Rico Finnäs got to make his league debut when he replaced Alho.

RoPSin Mikko Mannila, 45, received the award in mid-September for his long coaching career in various organizations, when the Rovaniemi Palloseura signed a 2 + 1-year head coaching contract with him. Mannila, who was caught from HJK’s coaching team, was able to coach the Veikkausliiga club for the first time.

However, there is no sun without shadow. Mannila’s mission to save RoPS ‘place in the Veikkausliiga is almost doomed.

Mannila is in Sisyphus right now. In the myth of Sisyphus, the hero of the work was doomed to manala to roll heavy stone from the bottom of the valley to the hill. Each time at the top of the hill a stone slipped from the grip of Sisyphus and rolled back into the valley. Mannila may push RoPS close to survival, but eventually the goal is likely to slip from underneath.

Mannila has coached RoPS now in four matches. In addition to the club match, RoPS has lost to KuPS and Inter in his command and defeated Haka. It was also the first win of the RoPS season after fifteen matches won.