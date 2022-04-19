Football Ronaldo, who lost his baby boy, is uncertain playing in tonight’s top match – “Your pain is our pain”

Manchester United and Liverpool will meet on Tuesday at 10 pm Finnish time.

Cristiano Ronaldon playing in the English Premier League top match on Tuesday night is very uncertain.

Manchester United striker Ronaldo released a message on Monday saying his baby boy had died in childbirth. Spouse of Ronaldo Georgina Rodríguez was expecting twins from whom a daughter was born alive.

“The death of a baby boy is the biggest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of a baby girl gives us the strength to live in the hope and happiness of the moment, ”Ronaldo said.

At the same time, 37-year-old Ronaldo asked for privacy during this very difficult time.

The couple also has a common daughter born in 2017 Alana Martina. In addition, Ronaldo already has three children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Mariathe last two of which are twins.

Manchester United will face off at Liverpool away Anfield on Tuesday. The club responded to the grief news on their Twitter account and expressed support for Ronaldo and his family.

“Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Love and strength for you and your family. ”

The match of the evening is important for ManU and Liverpool.

Manchester United are aiming for a place in the Premier League among the top four, which would secure it a place in the Champions League for next season. Now it’s fifth, three points behind Tottenham.

Liverpool are second in the league and are struggling for the championship. The difference to Manchester City leading the series is just one point.

Certainly the missing injuries from Manchester United’s ranks are recovering Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car accident on a good road trip on Friday, but practiced with the team normally on Monday.

German coach Ralf Rangnick told the club websitethat Fernandes will be in the match on Tuesday, which starts at 10 pm Finnish time.

Liverpool has no injury concerns.