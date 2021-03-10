Football Ronaldo turned his back on the free kick wall, and the goal goal was born between the legs – Juventus fell in the Champions League

Record-breaking young man Haaland took Dortmund on against Seville.

Italian football giant Juventus’ s journey in the Champions League ended, as last season, very early. The Portuguese club Porto fought their way to the semifinals when the second part of the playoffs ended in Juvelle 3-2. That was enough for Porto to continue with the foreign goal rule, with 4–4 co-goals.

Porto, Portugal, which won the opening section at home 2-1, took the lead in the opening period Sergio Oliveiran with a penalty kick. Federico Chiesan however, two goals in the second half raised Juventus to levels in the overall goals, and the Italian situation was further helped by Mehdi Taremin exit in the 54th minute of the match.

Juve pressed with force, but Porto lasted and so was the extra time ahead. In, Oliveira sent a free kick in high over the penalty box. That’s where it stayed, though Adrien Rabiot scored by Juvelle.

Oliveiran in the goal, the free kick wall formed by Juventus’ three men, which was sparse as a hundred-year-old board fence, rose to a decisive position. In addition, standing in the wall Cristiano Ronaldo turned his back on the shot after the shot, and the ball went between his legs to the bottom corner of the goal.

Juventus also dropped out of last season’s Champions League in the opening round of the playoffs. The season of the Grand Club is on its way to disaster, as the championship in the domestic league in Serie A is also slipping out of hand.

Evening the second pair of matches was also flat, but still settled in the actual playing time. The German club Dortmund grabbed the place in the semi-finals when it knocked out Spain’s Seville with a 5-4 overall goal.

The second round ended in Dortmund on 2-2, Erling Braut Haalandin when painting twice for the home team. Youssef En-Nesyri scored by Seville, one of them extra time in the sixth minute.

Norjalaissensaatio Haaland, 20, have scored 31 goals in this match in 29 matches In the Champions League, he has scored 20 goals in 14 of his matches, and he broke Kylian Mbappen in the name of a record in the Champions League goals before the age of 21.