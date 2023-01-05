Football | Ronaldo still has to wait his turn, there are too many foreigners in the Saudi Arabian club

Ronaldo’s opening match in Al-Nassr, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Friday due to “power cuts” caused by the rain.

Football size Cristiano Ronaldo can’t get on the field yet at his new club in Saudi Arabia.

The delay is because Al-Nassr currently has too many foreign players, club sources told AFP on Thursday.

When Ronaldo’s contract was announced recently, the 37-year-old Ronaldo said he wanted to play as soon as possible, starting with Thursday’s January 5 home game against Al Ta’ee.

Al-Nassr offered Ronaldo an annual income of 200 million euros until June 2025, when the advertising income paid by the club is included in addition to the basic salary.

Ronaldo is Al Nassri’s ninth foreign player. That’s one more than the eight allowed by Saudi Arabia’s football authorities.

Al-Nassr’s game at the 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park was eventually postponed to Friday due to “electrical problems” caused by heavy rain.

“Al Nassr has not yet registered Ronaldo because there is no open slot for a foreign player,” an Al Nassr official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

In practice, the club has to sell or fire one of its foreign players before Ronaldo can play.

According to AFP, among Al Nassr’s guest players, at least the Colombian goalkeeper would keep his place David Ospinaa Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo and a Brazilian among the attackers Anderson Talisca and Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar as well as an Uzbek midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov.

Ronaldo, who arrived in Saudi Arabia, said he was looking for a new challenge and added that he had received offers from around the world.

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here,” Ronaldo said.

Amnesty International urged him to speak out on human rights issues in the deeply conservative monarchy. Amnesty called Ronaldo’s transfer part of a “wider washing of sport”, or the use of sport to deflect criticism.