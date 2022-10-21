Football | Ronaldo explained his fit of rage, experts condemned the statement as “full of bullshit”

Cristiano Ronaldo commented on his tantrum in the Tottenham match on Instagram. According to experts, the statement was “complete nonsense”.

at Manchester United a sidelined soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has commented on his rude behavior in Wednesday’s game against Tottenham.

Ronaldo left the dressing room prematurely at the end of the match after having to sit on the bench all evening. Coach With Erik ten Hag there would have been a chance to make more player changes in the last minutes, but that didn’t interest the frustrated Ronaldo.

The Portuguese presented his own view of the incident on Instagram late Thursday.

“As I have done my whole career, I try to live and play with respect for other people. It hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I am the same person and the same professional that I have been for the last 20 years. Respect has always played an important role in my decisions.”

“When I started young, the example of older and more experienced players was very important to me. So later I have tried to set an example for the younger ones who grow up in the teams I represent. Unfortunately, it’s not always possible, and sometimes the emotions get over when you live in the moment.”

At the end of the message, Ronaldo vowed to continue working and supporting his teammates. He stressed that United must be a united team as their name suggests.

Beautiful despite the words, there was something wrong with Ronaldo’s post, in the ESPN studio was noticed.

“Was there an apology somewhere?” expert Alejandro Moreno wondered.

“This is the beginning of the end. The saddest thing about the whole thing is that when Ronaldo walked into the locker room, his teammates didn’t even notice that he had left. This statement is complete bullshit. He talks about respecting his teammates, but he didn’t do that,” Don Hutchinson downloaded.