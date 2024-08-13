Ready to suspend matches in the event of racist or discriminatory banners. A session of the Committee for Public Order and Safety was held in the prefecture, chaired by the prefect of Rome Lamberto Giannini with the participation of provincial heads of the police forces and the municipality of Rome Capital and expanded to include Sport e Salute, As Roma and As Lazio.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid, in view of the 2024/2025 sports season, to measures aimed at preventing, as explained in the note, “the display of banners that incite violence or contain discriminatory expressions as well as all manifestations of racism and anti-Semitism”.

The prefect has ordered that these demonstrations must be opposed with the utmost rigor and firmness, even resorting, where the conditions exist, to the interruption of the sports competition and has asked the companies to commit to prevention, also with specific “anti-discrimination spots”. The sports companies have agreed by committing to apply the code of ethics and at the request of the prefect, to promote the publication of the requested “anti-racism spots”.