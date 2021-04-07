Football Romanian referee kicks off Erling Braut Haaland after signing match on yellow and red warning card

The referee received a signature from Haaland in the player tunnel.

Football There’s no crowd in the Champions League matches, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any registered hunters in the stadium. On Tuesday night, there was at least one of them in the Manchester City and Dortmund semi-finals: a Romanian assistant referee.

The case is told, among other things Aftonbladet.

The match ended in a 2-1 victory for City.

After the match, one of the Romanian referees of the match, the assistant referee, was waiting for the Norwegian star of Dortmund Erling Braut Haalandia in the player tunnel. The referee asked Haaland for an autograph, and Haaland also scratched it on paper.

Case recorded with TV cameras and received harsh reviews.

“They [erotuomarit] are also supporters, but that cannot be done in front of the players. It just doesn’t look good, ”the former player Owen Hargreaves said in a broadcast from BT Sport.

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott summed it up in one word.

“Childish.”

Also City manager Pep Guardiola commented on the case.

“Maybe he likes Haaland or that [nimikirjoitus] is for his son or daughter. I have never seen anything like it before, but the referee and his assistants did a good job in the match, ”Guardiola told the BBC.

Later on Wednesday, a Romanian publication reported that the referee Octavian Șovre asked for signatures on both warning cards, yellow and red. According to the publication, the reason was that the cards are going to be sold to support an autism center.