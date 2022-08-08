Football | Roman Eremenko’s inventive free kick stopped at his own teammate, the superstar got nervous and hit the grass

HIFK got themselves a red card again and had to settle for a draw against FC Lahte. Roman Eremenko’s free kick could have produced the winning goal if Jani Bäckman had not been standing in front.

FC Lahti–HIFK 0–0

HIFK and FC Lahti have been the Veikkausliiga’s worst goal scorers this season, and there’s no need to wonder about the statistic, at least after Monday’s jumbo final.

18 corner kicks, 26 goal attempts and 12 shots on goal were seen at the Lahti Ski Stadium, but the match ended 0–0.

With the draw, HIFK is still six points behind Lahti. The people from Helsinki have played one match less.

HIFK dominated the opening period of the match, but had to play the second half as a substitute after receiving another red card. The exit was already the team’s fourth of the season. Last week the shower flew Sakari Mattila.

This time it was a Brazilian midfielder Savio Roberto, who tackled himself with a straight red card just before the half-time whistle. Savio jumped ugly ahead of the buttons Lorentz Herts to the ankles.

The shutout was the first of the 26-year-old player’s adult career.

“It was definitely an ill-advised tackle”, HIFK’s coach Mixu Paatelainen admitted.

On the other at halftime HIFK’s star acquisition, former national team player Roman Eremenko got to try a free kick from a delicious spot. Eremenko tried to cleverly place the ball under the wall and into the net, and almost succeeded in the trick.

The ball found its way past the player from Lahti, who had already landed behind the wall, but hit a hurler in the penalty area to Jani Bäckman and bounced past the goal.

Eremenko was really frustrated with the situation and beat the grass with his hands. The goal would have been not only handsome but extremely important for HIFK’s place in the series.