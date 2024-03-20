Football | Roman Eremenko's father spoke about his son's future: “Right now Roma is waiting”

The player's father commented on the situation on a Russian website.

A football player Roman Eremenko was left without a club when the background company of FC Honga, which he represented last season, went bankrupt.

The player's father Alexei Eremenko senior told the Russian about his son's situation For the championship.

“At the moment, Roman is in Finland with his family, recently a fourth child was born – a daughter. He [Roman] has not signed a contract with anyone. We'll see how things go. The desire to continue his career is there, but at the moment Roma is waiting,” Alexei Eremenko told the Russian website.

Roma Eremenko turned 37 on Tuesday. In his career, he has represented, among others, Udinese, Dynamo Kyiv, Rubin Kazan, as well as the Moscow clubs TsSKA and Spartak.

He has played for Finnish clubs in Jaro, HIFK and Honga.

He played 73 international matches in Finland's shirt, the last of which was in September 2016.

According to Isä-Eremenko, the player is checking his situation calmly.

“Roman is already a grown man and he is not worried. He does his own work, and people do theirs,” Alexei Eremenko said.

New The Veikkausliiga season starts on April 6.