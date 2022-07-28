Football | Roman Eremenko will transfer to HIFK for the rest of the season

Football Helsinki IFK, stuck in last place in the Veikkausliiga, has signed a contract for the rest of the season Roman Eremenko with.

Eremenko, 35, has been training with the team for a few weeks. He will be available already on Monday, when IFK meets Turku’s FC Inter on their home field.

The Huuhkajie’s former midfielder last played in the Russian premier league in FK Rostov. Eremenko left Rostov a little over a year ago in February.

Eremenko, who has been without a company since his departure, describes IFK in the bulletin good for your mood when the long game break is coming to an end.

“However, the move was not planned from the beginning. I came to train at the club a couple of weeks ago, one thing led to another and now we are in this situation,” he says.

Eremenko believes that he brings with him experience and says that he tries to give his all to the team.

“Naturally, the places are not in the same condition as before, but with work we can get up to speed again. We’ll fight until the end – we didn’t come here for a vacation, we’ll give everything.”

Eremenko made his breakthrough to the Veikkausliiga in the shirt of his parent club FF Jaro in the 2005 season and moved from Pietarsaari to Udinese in the middle of the season.

In addition to Udinese and FK Rostov, Eremenko played abroad in Siena, Dynamo Kyiv, Rubin Kazan, CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow.

The midfielder’s career was cut short for two years in October 2016 due to a cocaine bust. In September 2016, Eremenko gave a doping sample that contained cocaine.

Eremenko, who played 73 A national matches, has not appeared in Huuhkaj since his retirement.

Eremenko’s little brother Sergei Eremenko also belongs to IFK’s contracted players.