Football Roman Eremenko, the former star player of the Owls, took his first steps as a coach in football Trinity

The Helsinki club Vikings lost the reading of the third match to the Koivukylä Palloseura in the reading 0–1.

20.6. 15:39

Finland the former midfielder of the men’s national football team Roman Eremenkon the future is still shrouded in obscurity, but now the man seems to be taking his first steps in the direction of coaching.

Eremenko, 34, terminated his contract with FK Rostov, who plays in the Russian Super League, at the beginning of the year and returned to Finland.

In May, Eremenko was spotted in the training match of the Helsinki club FC Viikinki against the reserve team of the Espoo Ball Club, where the man also succeeded in the goal.

In the third The Vikings played against Koivukylä Palloseura on Saturday, and Eremenko was marked as one of the Vikings’ coaches in the match.

The match ended in a 0-1 loss to the Vikings. The team’s head coach works Alexander Baranov. The team has lost both matches of the season and will be the last in the third.

Roman Eremenko have played 73 matches in the national team and scored five goals in them.