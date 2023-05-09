Football | Roman Eremenko had a rough opening in Honga: a terrible tackle brought a red card

Roman Eremenko had time to play only 25 minutes before the shower command came.

FC Honka–FC Haka 0–2

FC Hongan fresh confirmation Roman Eremenko played for the first time in his new club on Tuesday. He entered the Veikkausliiga home match against FC Haka at the beginning of the second half.

Eremenko only had time to be on the field for 25 minutes when he tackled the studs of his soccer shoes ahead of Haka Henri Malundamaa. Referee Petri Viljanen didn’t hesitate for a moment but raised the red card to the former Finnish national team midfielder. Eremenko did not protest much; he immediately took a shower.

“That kind of thing just happens, you shouldn’t think too much about it. He tries his best”, the Honga midfielder Lucas Kaufmann told.

“Maybe he [Eremenko] 0li a little eager. It’s a big deal that he’s here – quite a signing for us.”

Espoo audiencewhich attracted 1,868 spectators, witnessed Honga’s 0-2 loss to Haka on Tuesday in Tapiola.

Tuesday turned out to be quite successful for the Koski team, the visitors turned the battle for themselves after a cautious start. The home team’s goalkeeper Maxim Rudakov had reached a perfect match in four matches, but now the visitors surprised him twice even before the half-time whistle.

“The defense was great. It’s good that we got the first zero”, Hakan’s goalkeeper Good morning Hakala rejoiced.

Eremenko, 36, plays in Honga with a comprehensive contract for the rest of the season. There was an acute need for additional reinforcements in Honga’s midfield, when last season’s key player Jerry Voutilainen got injured and is sidelined for the rest of the season.

