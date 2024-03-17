Sunday, March 17, 2024
Football | Robin Lodi's goal helped Minnesota win

March 17, 2024
in World Europe
Football | Robin Lodi's goal helped Minnesota win

Finnish player Robin Lod scored his team's first goal as Minnesota United took a 2–0 win over Los Angeles Football Club in the American MLS soccer league.

Lod shot his team into the lead in the 16th minute of the match after a free kick. The goal in the upper right corner was Lodi's second of the season.

In addition to Lodi Teemu Pukki was in Minnesota's starting lineup. Lod played 61 minutes and Pukki 70.

He scored Minnesota's 2–0 goal in the 88th minute Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Minnesota had beaten Los Angeles the previous time in 2019.

Minnesota has won three of their four matches and leads the West Division of MLS.

