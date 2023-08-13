Rome – Roberto Mancini leaves the national team bench. According to what LaPresse learns, the coach has decided to resign.

The rumors about his step back, anticipated by some media, come a few days after the FIGC’s decision to entrust him with the position of National Coordinator. The official announcement is expected in the next few hours.

“The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening – reads a note from the Italian Football Federation – Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September with North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days”.