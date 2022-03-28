Mancini: “We are aligned with Gravina”

“I spoke to the president these days Gravina, we are aligned on everything. We will talk about it again calmly, we will see what to improve. “So Roberto Mancini anticipates his decision to remain the coach of the Italian national football team until 2026, despite the bitter disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. Official status is now awaited, which could come very shortly, but the agreement between the FIGC and the European champion coach is now a done deal.

