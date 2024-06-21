Football | Roberto Baggio was violently robbed in the middle of the European Championship match – hit in the head with a gun

Football|The Italian had to be stitched up in the hospital.

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio was violently robbed in the northern Italian city of Vicenza on Friday night. Thieves attacked Baggio’s, 57, home in the middle of the European Championship match between Spain and Italy.

About what happened tells among others, a British magazine Independent.

According to the Independent, five armed robbers broke into Baggio’s villa around ten in the evening local time. One of them hit the attacker on the head with the handle of a gun.

The long-claws took at least jewelry, watches and cash with them. They locked Baggio and his family in a room during the robbery.

When the thieves left, Baggio broke down the door and managed to call 911.

Baggio is said to have been hospitalized. He got stitches in the head.

The family members of the ex-peak survived the crash without injuries.

Baggio played 56 matches in the Italian national team, scoring 27 goals. In his career, he won World Cup silver, World Cup bronze and two Serie A championships.

The Italian ended his career in 2004.