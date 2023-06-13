Football | Robert Taylor of the Huskies was not allowed to talk about Lionel Messi

The Finnish player of MLS Inter Miami enjoys Florida – with tornadoes and all.

The football world The Argentine legend was responsible for the hottest news of recent times Lionel Messiwho announced last week that he was on his way to Inter Miami of the North American MLS league.

The agreement, which still lacks full finalization and final formalization, also had its own reflections in Helsinki, where the Finnish men’s national football team is preparing for the European Championship qualifying home games against Slovenia and San Marino.

Huhkaji wingman Robert Taylor has been part of Inter Miami’s crew since the winter of last year. When Taylor stepped in front of the Finnish media on Tuesday, the national team’s information had to convey a clear request from Florida: no questions or talk about Messi, Taylor’s future teammate. No comments.

Perhaps Inter Miami would miss Messi making his debut in Miami sometime in July, at least looking at recent results: six consecutive defeats and last place in the 15-team Eastern bloc.

“There have been difficult moments, but we are still firmly involved. Two or three wins and we’re back in the middle class and fighting for the playoffs (playoff spot), the series is so tight,” describes Taylor, who played 14 matches and recorded one goal and one assist in them.

“It’s hard to say a certain reason (for the team’s top spot), you can’t point the finger at one thing. Sometimes I had bad luck, and sometimes the opponents were honestly better.”

Taylor has five starts this season.

“I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed with the playing time, I’ve been on the field (almost every game). But of course I want as much as possible for the opening. But you can’t help it, this is how futis is.”

Agreement The 28-year-old Taylor still has the rest of the year to cover, and after that the club has an option for another year. Future decisions about the future will come when they have to come, until then Taylor will do everything he can for this season.

“It always affects how the season goes. What kind of cards do you leave in your hand: if I play well, new windows open, if I don’t play well, it may be that less (opens). Right now I’m focusing on this season, we’ll see what the future brings.”

“I’ve had a really good time in Miami, a top place. The people are nice, the weather is mostly always good. A couple of tornadoes, but otherwise just fine,” Taylor smiles.

“I would like to stay, I really like being there.”