Taylor did her best on Halloween.

Finland national team soccer player Robert Taylor has been in a brighter spotlight than before since the summer, and the man took joy out of the situation on Halloween as well.

Behind Taylor’s increased attention is Lionel Messi’s arriving as a teammate at Inter Miami. The joint play between Taylor and Messi worked perfectly, especially after Messi’s transfer.

Along with Messi, a bodyguard joined the club Yassine Chueko. In addition to his military service, the former U.S. Navy Special Forces soldier has acquired sea skills in the freestyle ring as well.

On Halloween, many sports stars dress up in the most imaginative costumes, and Taylor took aim at Chueko. Taylor had his hair hidden, the beard was identical to the subject, and the arms were adorned with a little extra thickness. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram stories.

Inter Miami’s season in the US premier league in MLS ended with the regular season. The team has a China tour planned for the beginning of November.

