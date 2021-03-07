Football Robert Lewandowski struck a hat trick and continue his incomprehensible goal pace, a nearly 40-year-old record in jeopardy

Lewandowski have already scored 31 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Polish cannon Robert Lewandowski took the hat trick and Bayern München won the top game of the German Bundesliga in Dortmund 4-2. Bayern thus remains at the top of the series by two points to Leipzig.

The home team Bayern was shocked in the opening stages of the match when the Norwegian cannon from Dortmund Erling Braut Haaland took the visitors into the 2-0 lead in the first nine minutes with two goals. Lewandowski narrowed it down and then made a 2-2 draw with a penalty kick just before the break.

With the draw already looming, Bayern hit: Leon Goretzka 3–2 in the 88th minute of the match, and a couple of minutes later Lewandowski 4–2 in his 31st season goal. There are 24 matches behind.

Gerd Müllerin The 40-hit Bundesliga goal record for the period 1971-72 is in real jeopardy, as Bayern still have ten games left to play.

Lewandowski clearly leads the competition for the golden shoe, the title of best goal scorer in the European series. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 goals, and 19 hits include Eintracht Frankfurt in addition to Haaland André Silva and Barcelona Lionel Messi.