Bayern Munich survived as expected on Monday in the final of the World Cup for men’s soccer teams. It defeated Egyptian Al Ahly in a semi-final game played in Qatar Robert Lewandowskin 2-0.

The world’s number one cannon in recent years, Lewandowski from Poland struck the first time in the 17th minute when he shot Serge Gnabryn from input 1–0. In Bayern’s second goal, he excelled as a pitcher Leroy Sane, after a scuffle in the guest’s penalty area 86 minutes into the game.

The goals were a continuation of Lewandowski’s horrific tune. In the German Bundesliga, he has scored 24 goals this season in 19 matches. In the Champions League, meanwhile, the net has swung three times in four games.

Bayern Munich, which won the European Champions League last year, will face Mexican Tigres in the World Cup final in Al Rayyan on Sunday, knocking down Brazilian Palmeiras 1-0 in the second semi-final.

