Football Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Müller’s goal record

Lewandowski has scored 21 goals in 17 matches.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski continued his tremendous grip and scored the 21st goal of the season as Bayern knocked down Freiburg 2-1.

Lewandowski thus set a new record for the first half of the Bundesliga. There are now 17 matches behind, and there are as many in the front.

The former record, 20 goals, was in the name of the legendary Gerd Müller from the period 1968-69. In Müller’s name, he still has a Bundesliga all-season goal record of 40 hits from 1971-72.

Bayern’s difference at the top of the series is four points ahead of RB Leipzig.