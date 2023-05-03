Football | RMC channel: PSG shelved Lionel Messi – few cared about the instructions

The world champion’s visit to Saudi Arabia was too much.

French the giant club PSG has shelved its star player Lionel Messi’ssays the TV channel RMC based on their sources.

On Monday, Messi went on a trip to Saudi Arabia, for which he acts as a tourism ambassador or PR mannequin. PSG had promised their players the first week off on the condition that the team beat Lorient in the league at the weekend. PSG lost, but Messi still went on the trip on his own accord.

The Parisian club considered Messi’s soloing so serious that they put Messi aside from the club’s activities for two weeks. Messi will miss PSG’s next two league matches. The team will face Troyes and Ajaccio in these.

PSG lead the French league by five points to Marseille. There are five rounds left to play.

Mess35, moved to PSG in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona, ​​whom he had represented throughout his professional career.

He has played 28 matches in the French league this season and scored 15 goals.

In last winter’s World Cup, Argentina won the world championship under the leadership of Messi.