Football Risk brothers Riku and Roope in a wild finish when HJK grinds IFK Mariehamn

Risk the brothers set up fireworks when the Helsinki Football Club milled IFK Mariehamn in the Veikkausliiga football.

There had to be big bets in the match when IFK was still fifth and ready to challenge the league top. In the first half, the gap grew gigantic as the IFK downstairs piled on top of each other.

HJK played well, but still IFK’s Downstairs popped open all too easily. And the rest of the situations came when goalkeeper Mariehamn goalkeeper Oskari Forsman spit wet balls in front of him.

Riku Riski started the goal celebration at the Bolt Arena, Atomu Tanaka an award loyal Japanese fans, and less than half an hour was Roope Risk scored a third goal for HJK.

At the end of the first half, Roope Riski riveted from the return ball fired by Tanaka to the home team 4-1. To quote the familiar balling term, the match was patted.

IFK recovered quickly from Riku Risk ‘s goal when less than three minutes later led the goal exchange Albion Ademi leveled the game 1-1.

Ademi has been a surprise player in the Veikkausliiga this season. He had nine goals in size before Sunday’s face with a tenth click.

With the goals he scored, Roope Riski stated that at least the paint exchange is not easily won. He had seven goals when it came to the match and in the opening half alone he bounced nine.

The match is still ongoing.