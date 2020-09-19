Football Rio surprisingly accepts viewers of football footage in a coronavir-ravaged city: “Maybe that means 20,000 fewer people on the beach”

The mayor of the city hopes that the Brazilian Football Association will welcome the city’s decision.

Brazilian football center Rio de Janeiro announced on Friday that spectators will be eligible for the matches again from October 4th. The coronavirus pandemic, which began six months ago, is still going on in Brazil, and the decision of the City of Rio still requires the approval of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF).

“Spectators are required to have face masks and there are heat measurements at the entrance. Tickets are only sold in the online store, ”the city of Rio states in its press release, according to the news agency AFP.

Initially, the Rio authorities approved the admission of spectators to the matches as early as July 10, but as the pandemic intensified, it was canceled.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella said a maximum of 20,000 spectators will be admitted to the first match at the legendary Maracana Stadium between Flamingo and Athletico Paranaense. Crivella hopes allowing the public for the matches will help reduce crowds on the city’s well-known beaches, where authorities have failed in restrictive measures.

“We are asking CBF to make Maracana an alternative to the beach. Currently, the biggest problem in Rio is that large crowds on the beach don’t wear masks, ”Crivella noted.

“Maybe this [ottelu] means 20,000 less on the beach. ”

Maracanan the audience capacity is currently less than 80,000 viewers, or 20,000 is just over a quarter. That is much more than what is allowed in Europe for matches. The largest audiences are in Ranka, where 5,000 viewers are accepted.

Brazil has the second highest coronary mortality rate in the world, at nearly 136,000 deaths. Rio de Janeiro is one of the worst corona-infected areas in Brazil: 102 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.