Thursday, August 24, 2023
Football | Richard Jensen moves to Aberdeen

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in World Europe
Aberdeen signed a Finnish defender.

A whiner-gambler Richard Jensen moves to the Scottish Aberdeen FC jersey from the Polish team Gornik Zabrzen. Aberdeen confirmed Jensen’s recruitment via messaging service in X (formerly Twitter).

The transfer amount has not been stated. Transfermarkt according to the transfer amount would have been 550,000 euros.

Aberdeen plays in the Scottish Premier League. From the first two matches of the season, there is one draw point.

Toppari Jensen, 27, played in Poland for one season. Before that, he represented Roda JC in Holland.

Jensen has played for the Finnish national team nine times.


