Football | Ricardo Duarte, who received surprise kicks, was disappointed with AC Oulu’s actions – now tells what happened behind the scenes

AC from Oulu the Portuguese coach who received his departure passes in August Ricardo Duarte43, now tells for the first time how he saw the situation of the team and the club at the time of his departure.

Duarte expresses disappointment when the club said it would not exercise its option to extend Duarte’s contract.

Eight days after the first announcement, AC Oulu said that it had released Duarte from his duties as head coach.

“When I arrived at the workplace, the sports director [Markus Heikkinen] and CEO [Hanna Väänänen] were waiting for me and told me that the board of the club had decided to release me from my duties immediately. I said goodbye to the workers and players and walked home. This all happened after a day off, and no one had contacted me before that.”

Duarte says he would have liked to be treated differently.

“Afterwards, I was told that the reason for the release was the weakened results and game performances. While that is true, it was a surprising explanation because we were still in fourth place and our goal was to be in the top five.”

According to Duarte, the team had a chance to reach the goal despite the fact that the team had lost some of its best players. According to him, the situation was difficult, but still manageable.

“Of course I had to accept their explanation because the contract will continue as long as the employer wants me to work for them.”

To the team the position in the league at the time of departure was, in his opinion, good, if you take into account the club’s situation, circumstances and history.

“Fourth place was a respectable achievement for the club. In addition, we reached the league cup final and the semi-finals of the Finnish Cup. I think it was good enough for one season.”

According to Duarte, the turning point in AC Oulu’s season came in July, when first Tony Miettinen moved back to the Kuopio Football Club in mid-July and Take the Glue at the end of July to Portugal.

Before those transfers, Oulu was in strong profit condition.

“If we look back, before that we had 13 games in a row where we won ten, lost two and drew one. Everyone was talking about Liimata, but Miettinen was our best defender at the time.”

“I think we overachieved during the season. At some point, the overperformance stops, and performance returns to a normal level. I think that’s what happened to us.”

Duarte asked in the summer that AC Oulu would not use the option in the contract to extend the contract. Oulu agreed to the request, but the timing of the announcement was surprising.

“It took some time for my request to be answered. I couldn’t decide when they would tell me they weren’t using the option. They told about it two days before the important Ilves match and six days before the semi-final of the Finnish Cup. It is a fact that the timing was not the best possible.”

According to Duarte, the actions of the club management did not make the team any easier.

“The club’s announcement affected some players. Some players seemed disappointed and a bit lost as their future seemed uncertain at the time. Football people know that such an announcement can have a negative effect. It was what it was.”

Why did you ask that the club not use the extension?

“I had been with the club for almost two years. When I arrived at the club, the situation was very difficult and the club was fighting for relegation. I used a lot of energy then. And last season I put a lot of energy. I felt that my task was coming to an end at AC Oulu. I wanted to tell the club about my thoughts so they could prepare for the future.”

“I felt that I needed a different inspiration and environment to continue my journey as a football coach.”

Duarte is “very much” interested in continuing coaching in Finland. He currently lives in Oulu with his family.

“I like Finland and my family likes living here. I have been treated well here. Therefore, continuing in Finland is one of my priorities”

He says he is also open to other possibilities. The goal is to develop as a coach.

“I know what my Profile is as a coach and what I can give to the clubs. Now it’s just a matter of finding an interesting project. There are interesting clubs in Veikkausliiga, and clubs that want to develop, because I have experience in developing clubs, operating environments and players.”