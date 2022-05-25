Football Renowned career may be over – 40-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimović underwent surgery

Zlatan is waiting for as much as 7-8 months of sick leave.

In knee surgery visited Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 40, has been on the sidelines for 7-8 months. His companion, AC Milan, said the Swedish star underwent a successful surgery in Lyon on Wednesday.

Zlatan was sidelined for long periods of time last season due to injuries, while AC Milan advanced to their first Italian championship in 11 years.

After the championship was confirmed last Sunday, Zlatan announced that he needs to look at his physical condition before deciding whether or not to continue his career.

“If I’m okay, this wasn’t my last match. I’m considering whether I need to go for surgery, ”he said of the Italian after the last game of the season. Gazzetta dello Sportin by.

Zlatan scored eight goals in his 23 games in the final season of Serie A.