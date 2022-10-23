Football | Relying on Saudi money, Newcastle sought a tough away win against Tottenham

Eddie Howe’s crew was already fourth in the Premier League.

Newcastle has been seen in recent years in English Premier League football on the worse side of the midfield, but this season has started Eddie Howe well from the coached group. On Sunday, the visiting team Newcastle beat Tottenham 2–1.

The win moved Newcastle up to fourth in the league standings with Tottenham. However, Newcastle has played more matches than the next-placed Chelsea and Manchester United.

to Newcastle only ten goals have been scored in the Premier League this season. The number is the lowest in the series. In attack Miguel Almiron has finished handsomely with six hits.

There is also money behind Newcastle’s rise, as a year ago the traditional club was taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The deal drew a lot of criticism because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights situation. Quality players have joined the team, but the biggest acquisitions are probably just ahead.

On Sunday, both teams had their searching moments and scoring opportunities, but Callum Wilson and Almiron’s opening half goals were enough for the away team to win. In the opening goal, Wilson collided with the Tottenham goalkeeper by Hugo Lloris with and then raised the ball to the net’s wigs. Lloris gets to take some of the hit to his name. Almiron added to the visitors’ run away at the end of his impressive rise.

Harry Kane scored a goal in the 54th minute from a corner kick for Tottenham. For Tottenham, the loss was the second in a row in the league.

To his head coach For Steven Gerrard Aston Villa, who fired this week, beat Brentford 4–0. Home team Aston Villa at the helm was a temporary pilot Aaron Danks.

Aston Villa took a 3-0 lead in the opening half By Leon Bailey with one and By Danny Ings with two hits. The last of Ings’ goals came from a penalty kick. In the second half Ollie Watkins shot the final numbers.

League leader Arsenal lost to a 1-1 away draw against Southampton. The London team took the lead in the 11th minute Granit Xhaka with a shot. Stuart Armstrong brought Southampton level in the 65th minute of the game.

Fulham defeated Leeds 3–2 away and Leicester Wolverhampton 4–0 away.