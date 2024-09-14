Saturday, September 14, 2024
Football | Relief for Manchester United – a clear victory over the league champions

September 14, 2024
United took a two-goal lead already in the opening half.

Manchester United picked up his second win of the season in the English Premier League, when Southampton succumbed to a 0–3 defeat at home.

United and the team’s head coach Erik ten Hag gathered criticism after the opening rounds as a continuation of last season, but the champions Southampton didn’t surprise the team from Manchester.

At just over half an hour, Southampton had a great opportunity to take the lead, but the visitors Andre Onana repelled by Cameron Archer penalty kick. A moment later Matthijs de Ligt gave United the lead from the aftermath of a low corner kick.

In the 41st minute of the match Marcus Rashford shot from outside the penalty area to give the visitors a two-goal run away.

On the other at half-time, United were able to protect their lead without any problems.

The pain of Southampton, who were on zero points, increased even more in the 79th minute when the captain Jack Stephens your tackle Alejandro Garnachoa and flew into the shower with a straight red card. In the overtime of the match, Garnacho scored 0–3.

United finished eighth in the Premier League last season. The season was brought joy by the victory of the English Cup. Ten Hag’s crew has collected two wins and as many losses from their four matches in the current league season.

