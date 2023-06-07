DThe Bielefeld players sank to the ground in deep sadness, Wehen Wiesbaden’s players stormed the pitch and celebrated with the first beer showers. The football miracle didn’t happen: Arminia Bielefeld was relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga in the relegation against SV Wehen Wiesbaden and has to prepare for hard times. After the embarrassing 0:4 in the first leg, which was overshadowed by fan riots, the East Westphalians lost 1:2 (1:2) in the second meeting on Tuesday.

“The club has been relegated and that hurts,” said Bielefeld captain Fabian Klos, who gave the hosts a 1-0 lead (4th minute). For Arminia it is the second descent in a row. The traditional club from the Bundesliga only crashed in 2022. “It doesn’t get any worse than getting off twice in a row. There was a lot missing this season,” said offensive player Robin Hack on Sky. Coach Uwe Koschinat criticized: “Crying after the game is ok, but it would be better to work hard during the season. In the end you just have to say that it wasn’t enough in terms of sport. That hurts a lot.”

After Klos took the lead, Arminia missed numerous chances for more goals and finally lost faith in staying in the league after two goals from Wehen’s Benedict Hollerbach. Wehen Wiesbaden, on the other hand, was able to celebrate their third promotion to the second division after 2007 and 2019. “We have rewarded ourselves for a really good season,” said Hollerbach.

As soon as the Bielefeld players ran into the stadium to warm up, the dislike of some fans resounded towards them. “We are Arminen and you are not,” chanted the followers. For Arminia it was all about damage limitation. Coach Uwe Koschinat made five changes in his starting eleven, including identification figure Klos in the starting line-up. It was worth it.







Far-reaching consequences

Klos’ early 1-0 brought back a little support and self-confidence. Bielefeld accepted the duels and created scoring chances. Wehen Wiesbaden, on the other hand, was dangerous on the counterattack. Hollerbach, who is associated with 1. FC Köln, used one of these to compensate. The 22-year-old scored his second goal shortly before the break. In view of the clear result four days earlier, there was never any real excitement.

The descent has far-reaching consequences for Arminia. Financially, the decline has hit the traditional club with great force – even if the Bielefeld side say they are not worried about the license. In addition, almost all player contracts do not apply to the 3rd division. A complete revolution is imminent.

After all, goalscorer Klos wants to continue. “I don’t stop like that. That’s my club,” the 35-year-old said on the Sky microphone after the first leg. In a remarkable interview, Klos had also heavily criticized his own teammates and denied the character of the team as captain. The game in Wiesbaden was about to be canceled due to riots by Arminia fans.



Bielefeld professional Fabian Klos wrote the team off after the first leg – and didn’t come back with it in the second leg either.

Wehen Wiesbaden can now celebrate at the second attempt after a curious league final. The Hessians had already celebrated promotion with their fans on the pitch on the last day of the third division match, but were then overtaken by VfL Osnabrück. The supporters who had traveled with them celebrated a big party in the guest block during the game.