Football Reigning champion retires from Swedish women’s football league – Finnish national team defender finds new club

Emma Koivisto and Natalia Kuikka played last season at Göteborg FC, which is now ending the club’s top football activities.

Swedish women’s reigning football champion Göteborg FC will end its elite football activities. With the decision, the club will not be seen next season in the Swedish Women’s League in Damallsvenskan. The club announced its decision on Tuesday on their website.

Finnish national team defenders Natalia Kuikka and Emma Koivisto played last season at Gothenburg FC, which won the first championship in their club history. Kuikka was also chosen as the best defender of Damallsvenskan.

The transfer of Kuikka to Portland Thorns, which plays in the US NWSL series, has been reported before. Koivisto’s contract with the Gothenburgers ended for the past period, and his future club is not yet known. Gothenburg FC said the team’s contract players are free to look for a new employer.

Loon and Koivisto were among the regulars in the last season. Göteborg FC was also involved in the Women’s Champions League, where its contract was decided by Manchester City.

The club’s press release says the decision was influenced by the entry of women’s clubs familiar from men’s football, such as City, into women’s football.

“These clubs have realized the value of women’s football, made large investments and provided women’s football with resources that we are unable to respond to,” the statement said.