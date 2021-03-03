The Refereeing Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) has developed new rules of conduct for the team of referees, which include a ban on public consumption of alcohol before and after matches.

As explains “Sport-Express”, these innovations became the reaction of the RFU to a number of incidents when alcoholic beverages were consumed at dinners with the participation of representatives of the clubs.

“Referees, assistant referees, reserve referees, inspectors, VAR, AVAR are prohibited from drinking alcoholic beverages in public places, including bars and restaurants, on the days before the match and after the match, on the day of the match,” the text says.

In addition, according to the new rules, referees must avoid communication with representatives of football clubs, which is outside the scope of their duties, and also refuse to spend public time with them in the days before the match and after the match, on the day of the match. The exception is regulated cases and events.

In addition, referees are prohibited from admitting representatives of clubs and other unauthorized persons into the refereeing room, as well as “to protect their reputation, observe high standards of conduct in the field of morality and ethics, and not undermine the confidence of competitors and football fans”.

On February 23, it became known that Russian referees and inspectors of the Russian Premier League (RPL) level, as well as their leaders, held a training camp in Sochi, where they explained methodological recommendations on the interpretation of the rules of the game of football for the coming years, as well as a new system of appointing referees for matches planned to be largely automated.