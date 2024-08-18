Football | Red-hot Gnistan won again – another overkill from AC Oulu’s coach

Football|Konstantinos Bratsos flew into the shower in the first half.

Temporary Gnistan, who found his home in Töölö’s Bolt-arena, has been in flames since the Mustapekka-arena fire. After the fire, Gnistan has played four matches with a balance of three wins and a draw.

On Sunday, the people of Oulu were stronger than the people of Oulu. Gnistan beat AC Oulu 2–0 Vertti Hännenen and Tim Väyrynen hits, and rose past their visitors to eighth place in the Veikkausliiga.

Right now, Gnistan seems like a very united bunch, whose members can easily pull their work overalls around their necks. An example comes from meritorious conkers, such as Roman Eremenko37, looked.

Eremenko primed the opening goal of “Kipinä” by running AC Oulu Marquinhos catching and sliding the ball away from this. Armend Kabashi recycled the ball Juhani Ojalan through back to Eremenko.

Eremenko launched the attack by opening up Saku Heiskanenwho got up to the edge of the penalty area and passed to Väyrysen, who played the ball next to Hännen.

Hänninen, who scored his third league goal of the season, sank a low shot Calum Wardbehind in the ninth minute of the game.

At the end of the second half, Ward gave a gift to Väyryse, who thanked and gave the hosts a 2–0 lead in the 43rd minute, also with his third goal of the season.

Erik Bengtsson threw a boundary throw near the end To José Elowho returned the ball to his goalkeeper. The touch of Ward’s right foot on the end line was classless and Väyrynen was able to place the ball in the empty spaces.

AC Oulu Greek pilot Konstantinos Bratsos had been sent to the shower to cool off with two yellow cards a few minutes earlier. Bratsos saw red in the 38th minute.

Bratsos also had a shower at the beginning of August against Ilves. After the match, he said he quit, but the club management did not accept the notice of resignation.

Gnistan will play its next match already on Wednesday, when it will have IFK Mariehamn as its guest in Töölö.

The news is updated.