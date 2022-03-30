Football Record crowd in Barcelona’s El Clásico wins crush victory and women’s Champions League final

Real Madrid conceded 8–3 in the overall goals.

Barcelona made his way to the final of the Women’s Champions League by crushing Real Madrid’s 5-2 reading. The final place was lost by a total of 8–3 goals.

The club encounter is known as El Clásico, and the classic ingredients were strong on Wednesday.

The match was followed by as many as 91,553 people at Barcelona Camp Nou, a world record for women’s matches.

The previous record was for the 1999 World Cup, when 90,185 people were watching the final between the United States and China.

Barcelona was a big favorite for the match pair, but Real didn’t bend easily. Although the team lost their home game with last-minute goals, the team didn’t even get discouraged Map of León from the opening goal in the eighth minute.

Olga Carmona already leveled a quarter after the game, and Claudia Zornoza brought the visitors into the goal at the end of the second half.

But then the Barcelona show started, and in the 62nd minute he was chosen as the best in the world Alexia Putellas took the home team to a 4-2 lead.

Barcelona will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final.