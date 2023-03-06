Football | Record breaker Chelsea’s moment of truth in the Champions League – is Potter’s job in danger?

PSG in a tight spot at the German giant.

Football English Premier League Chelsea has spent a record-breaking £500 million on player transfers this season. The money has not received the desired value: Chelsea lies tenth in the Premier League and is out of both English cup competitions.

The only hope for the “blues” is in the Euro fields. Chelsea certainly took care of the first group of the Champions League, but in the opening part of the opening round of the playoffs in mid-February, the German Dortmund overthrew Chelsea 1–0. On Tuesday evening in London, Chelsea will therefore be playing for big stakes, when the quarter-finalist will survive in the second part of the pair of matches.

Being goalless in Dortmund was not a surprise, as Chelsea’s finishing has been badly messed up. On Saturday, Leeds fell in the league match, but in the 1-0 victory that broke the streak of six games without a win, only a defender scored a goal Wesley Fofana.

“We have to attack better as a team. To create more and better. It’s my responsibility. I don’t question the quality of the players,” stated the Chelsea coach Graham Potterwhose job may well be on the line late Tuesday.

In the second match on Tuesday, Portugal’s Benfica hosts Belgium’s Club Brugge. Benfica took a 2-0 away win in the opening round, and Benfica, who have played undefeated at home so far this season, are strongly on their way to the top eight.

Wednesday evening decide the Champions League with either France or Germany’s biggest when Bayern Munich host PSG. Bayern won the opening leg in Paris 1-0, but PSG can take faith from April 2021. They won the Champions League quarter-final in Munich 3-2 at that time.

Kylian Mbappé scored two hits in that victory, and the man has a lot of air on his shoulders even now Neymar in the playing PSG.

“This is not over. We will go there to continue,” Mbappé radiated faith towards the trip to Germany.

Wednesday’s second match will be played in London between Tottenham and AC Milan. Milan won the opening part at home 1–0, but had chances for several additional goals.

“I expect our fans to push us to victory against Milan”, the coach of Tottenham, who are facing an uneven season, but are dangerous at home Antonio Conte hopes