Football | Real Sociedad and Braga tasted victory in the Champions League

Real Sociedad beat Salzburg and Braga Union Berlin.

3.10. 22:10

Spanish the team of the Basque club Real Sociedad has been the cheerleader of the early season in the men’s Champions League. On Tuesday, Real opened its winning account in the league, when it beat Austrian Salzburg 2-0 away.

In their first Champions League match, Real Sociedad had forced Milan’s Inter into a 1–1 draw.

Against Salzburg, Real Sociedad did what they wanted on the field. It scored in the opening half: first Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the 7th minute with an accurate shot into the left corner, 1–0, then Brace Mendez shot twenty minutes later at the end of his solo 2–0.

in Berlin The Portuguese Braga came from a 0–2 loss to a 3–2 victory. He scored the deciding goal in extra time 90+4. by the minute Andre Castro.

The match was a rare split. Union, who hosted their first Champions League home game, dominated the situations. Sheraldo Becker took it to a 2–0 lead with his goals in the first half.

Braga’s flame of hope lit up Sikou Nakatewhich reduced to 1–2 at the end of the opening half.

Nothing else was needed. Bruma tied the score at 2-2 right at the beginning of the second half in the 51st minute. Braga controlled the game in such a way that the winning goal was not a miracle in the end, even though it was down to the last minute.

Six more matches will be played later on Tuesday: Napoli–Real Madrid, Inter–Benfica, Manchester United–Galatasaray, FC Copenhagen–Bayern Munich, Lens–Arsenal and PSV–Sevilla.