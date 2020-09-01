No Result
Football Real Sociedad acquired star player David Silva and received a coronavirus as a gift

September 1, 2020
The player underwent two tests when he arrived in Spain.

Manchester Former City midfielder David Silva gave a positive sample in a coronavirus test. The Spanish club’s new club, Real Sociedad, announced the matter on Monday. Silva, 34, joined Real’s strength with a free transfer earlier this month.

SeptemberReal, preparing for the Spanish league starting on the 12th, said Silva underwent two tests within 72 hours of landing on his home crust. The first of the tests was negative.

Silva has achieved the world championship and the European championship in the Spanish national team. His contract with Manchester City expired, and the man moved to Real Sociedad on a two-year contract. According to the club, Silva is in solitary confinement and has shown no symptoms.

