Football | Real Madrid’s wonder man struck again, the winning goal came in the last moments

Union Berlin fought bravely until the end in Madrid.

Real Madrid beat Union Berlin 1-0 at home in the opening match of Wednesday’s Champions League round.

The victory did not come easily, as the match was decided in favor of the hosts only in the final moments of extra time.

The game was pretty much one-way traffic. As you might expect, Madrid pressed on and Union took over.

Italian hero by Leonardo Bonucci however, the defense held together. Star players, among others, were left groping for countless places in the home team Joselu, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham.

However, the Union’s fight did not last until the end. More than three minutes of extra time were already behind, when the merciless truth dawned on the gutsy visitors.

Federico Valverde shot towards Union’s goal after a corner kick. The ball bounced from one Union player to another in front of the goal until it found its way to Bellingham’s foot.

He was no longer mistaken about the empty goal. The guests were left with only tears.

England international Bellingham, 20, moved to Madrid for this season at Borussia Dortmund. He has started his career at the Spanish club with a bang: Bellingham has now scored six goals in six matches.

Wednesday’s the other early match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen was a real thriller, with the visiting Danes coming very close to a blistering heist.

By Mohamed Elyounoussin and Diogo Goncalves hits gave FCK a two-goal lead.

Elias Jelertin however, a send-off in the 73rd minute turned the tide of the match in a dramatic way. Galatasaray, driven wild by their home crowd, drew 2–2 with two late goals.

Sacha Boey struck first in the 86th minute and That’s it two minutes later.