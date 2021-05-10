Football Real Madrid’s overtime leveling kept the championship aspirations alive

Real Madrid is second in the series in a draw with Barcelona.

Football In a late match in the Spanish league on Sunday, Real Madrid rose to extra time in a 2-2 draw against Seville and kept their championship dream alive. Real Madrid is second in the series in a tie with Barcelona, ​​two points behind Atletico Madrid.

The opening goal of the match was scored by Seville Fernando Reges 22 minutes. Real Madrid made a 1-1 draw Marco Asensio 67 minutes.

After that, the match saw a special chain of events. Sevilla had a corner kick that Real Madrid managed to clear quickly and the Madrid striker Karim Benzema escaped through. Seville goalkeeper Bono knocked down Benzeman and the referee of the match Juan Martinez sentenced a penalty kick to Real Madrid.

However, Martinez went to watch the video of the situation before Real Madrid Eder Militao was a hand-held error in his own penalty area. Thus, the penalty kick of Real Madrid switched to the penalty kick of Seville. Its Ivan Rakitic scored and took the lead to 2-1.

Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw came after four minutes of extra time. Real Madrid Toni Kroosin the shot went to Seville Diego Carlosin through to the finish.