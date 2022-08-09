Football | Real Madrid’s head coach praised Finland and Helsinki

Carlo Ancelotti, who is in Helsinki for the first time, described the city as beautiful.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was in a relaxed mood on the eve of the football Super Cup to be played in Helsinki.

The Spanish pilot, who is one of the world’s most meritorious coaches, was asked about his opinion on Finland and Helsinki in addition to game-related matters.

“This is my first time in Helsinki. This is a really beautiful place. I like Canada a lot and there are a lot of similarities here,” Ancelotti commented to the Spanish newspaper Marcan by.

“I believe the Finnish national team has had good results, and this is the stadium where the Olympics have been held.”

Of the masters Real, who won the league last season, goes into the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, the reigning champion of the Europa League, as early favorites.

Ancelotti said his team was ready to fight because that’s what a win on Wednesday would require.

In the stands, the Spanish are the underdogs, as around 8,000 fans of the German team and 2,000 of the Spanish are expected.

“Eintracht fans will be wearing white tomorrow, so we can think of everyone as Real Madrid fans,” Ancelotti said of the setup.