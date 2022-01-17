Football Real Madrid’s Courtois put in a rare free kick

Real knocked out the Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid won the football in the Spanish Super Cup final at the Athletic Bilbao reading on Sunday 2-0, but the match could have taken another turn without a single final counter.

Real Madrid was one step ahead from the start, and Luka Modric took the lead 38 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle Rodrygon from the feed.

Another early half Karim Benzema shot a 2 – 0 lead at the penalty spot. Keeper Unai Simon guessed correctly the direction of the shot, but did not quite reach the ball.

The match in the final moments, Athletic Bilbao also got a penalty spot Eder Militaon after a manual error. The topper was also driven out, although the mistake seemed unintentional.

Raul Garcia placed behind the ball and shot in the middle of the goal.

Keeper Thibaut Courtois threw himself to his right, but still managed to stretch his left foot into the road.

The method of control is not entirely exceptional, but quite rare. Most of the battles are, of course, done by hand, and shots aimed in the middle often sink into the net when the goalkeeper guesses in either corner.

The victory for the Super Cup was 12th for Real Madrid in its club history.

The Super Cup semi-finals and final were played in Saudi Arabia. Playing in Spanish competition matches in Saudi Arabia has been widely criticized for the country’s poor human rights record.