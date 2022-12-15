Football | Real Madrid won the big club race and signed a 16-year-old prodigy from Brazil

Endrick will not move to Real until July 2024, because Fifa rules prohibit minors from playing abroad.

Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid has won the competition held by European clubs for the Brazilian prodigy About Endrick.

Real said on Thursday on their website having reached an agreement on the transfer of Endrick with this Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The transfer will take place in July 2024, as Endrick is only 16 years old. The rules of the international football association Fifa prohibit the transfer of underage players abroad. However, Endrick will visit Madrid in the next few days.

Palmeiras said on their websitethat the transfer terms and amounts are confidential. Chairman Leila Pereiran however, the comment says something about the scale.

“We concluded the biggest negotiations in the history of Brazilian football. Real Madrid’s proposal matches Endrick’s enormous talent and meets the sporting and financial goals we have set for the negotiations.”

Brazilian media giant Globo the data is in line with Pereira’s comment. Globo said the deal was worth around 72 million euros.

In July Born in 2006, Endrick is the youngest player and goal scorer ever to appear in the Palmeiras national team.

He made his debut at the age of 16 years, two months and 15 days and managed to score less than a month later.

“I want to thank Palmeiras for giving me everything I needed to become who I am today,” Endrick said on the club’s website.

News agency Reuters reported that in addition to Real, at least Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were after Endrick.

Endrickfull name Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, has played 176 matches in the Academy of Palmeiras and scored 170 goals in them.

The 173-centimeter left-footed striker has already had time to be compared to his legendary compatriots To Ronaldo and To Romário.

Endrick is the only player in the history of Palmeiras who has won the championship with both the representative team and all junior age groups, i.e. under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-20.