Football | Real Madrid wants the TV commercial that dealt with sexual harassment to be removed

Football|A Peruvian TV ad angered thousands of kilometers away in Spain.

Ad speaks out against sexual harassment in several different countries and on social media.

In South America, the police in Peru have published an ad that they hope can prevent sexual harassment in public transport. Nevertheless, the big Spanish club Real Madrid has taken advantage of this.

The unifying factor in the special equation is the Madrid jersey. The TV commercial depicts a woman standing in the corridor of a bus. A man dressed in a Real Madrid shirt enters, steps right next to the woman and soon passes by from behind.

A man pushes his front towards a woman’s backside in an inappropriate style as he sidles past her.

At this point, the policeman who was on the bus comes to intervene in the game. The other passengers rejoice at the intervention.

“If you are a victim of sexual harassment or witness sexual harassment on public transport, report the matter to your nearest police or call the following number,” the advertisement says.

Brouhaha was first born on social media, and soon it reached Real Madrid itself. The reason, of course, is the football shirt worn by the harasser.

Marcan according to Real Madrid has asked the Peruvian police to remove the video and stop the campaign.

However, it is clearly not a purposeful branding of Madrid, but according to Marca, the ad is based on a real event. On March 29, the country’s police arrested a man suspected of sexual harassment on a bus. He was specifically wearing a Madrid shirt.