Football Real Madrid took the win in El Clsico and rose to the top of the Spanish league

Real In the Spanish Football League, Madrid took the victory over Barcelona in Saturday’s El Clásico late-night 2-1 standings.

The first goal of the match was seen in the 13th minute when the home team Real Madridin Karim Benzema finished Lucas Vazquezin concentration. Toni Kroos took Real Madrid to a 2-0 lead a quarter later from a free kick. Barcelona’s only goal was scored in the second half Oscar Mingueza.

With the victory, Real Madrid rose to the top of the Spanish league. Local rival Atlético Madrid is tied for two points and Barcelona is one point behind the top two. Atlético, who played one match less, will face Real Betis on Sunday.