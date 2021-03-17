Football Real Madrid superstars Benzema and Ramos returned to the Champions League in the scoreboard

Manchester City and Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Football Champions League giants Manchester City and Real Madrid on Tuesday effortlessly secured their place in the top eight in the quarterfinals.

City defeated German Mönchengladbach 2-0 in Budapest and Real Atalanta 3-1 in Madrid at their second quarterfinals.

City’s semi-final was sealed with 4-0 common goals and 4-1 Real Madrid goals.

Mönchengladbach and Atalanta were faced with a virtually undone place when they chased the sequel, as City and Real had taken soothing away wins three weeks ago.

City took from Mönchengladbach again the thoughts in twenty minutes.

First, the injury slowly healed the midfield engine Kevin De Bruyne fired 1 – 0 in the 12th minute.

Six minutes later, in a solid finish Ilkay Gündogan rose at the end of a pretty attacking combination to finish 2-0.

Mönchengladbach, who clearly finished second in ball control, hit a good narrow spot at the end of the opening half, but the Swiss Cameroonian striker Breel-Donald Embolon the placement escaped narrowly past the right post.

City, clearly leading the English Premier League, saved bangs in the second half for the season to continue.

“A good start helped the cooks. We were patient at the beginning. When we scored two goals, we controlled the game, ”De Bruyne said BBC Sportin by.

Real In February, Madrid slammed the away victory from Atalanta badly as a deputy due to injuries. From the top names that were absent at the time, the base of the defense had now recovered in the opening line-up. Sergio Ramos and the soul of the attack Karim Benzema.

Atalanta’s chase dropped to the bottom as its goalkeeper Marco Sportiello opened the game carelessly. Realin Luka Modric cut off the field and gave the home team a 1 – 0 lead after 34 minutes with a superb strike from the right.

Ramos also scored in the second half as he scored 2 – 0 after 60 minutes. Atalanta succeeded in making a narrowing goal Luis Muriel, and the final numbers 3 to 1 hit Real Marco Asensio.

“We couldn’t have afforded to make mistakes and give gift goals,” Atalanta’s head coach Gian Piero Gasperini said Uefan website.

Liverpool, PsG, Porto and Borussia Dortmund have previously secured their semi-finals.